Hunters make us proud

It takes time to get better, just like the Hunters.

By making it to the Intrust Super Cup, the PNG Hunters have made the nation very proud.

In the past we had not had much success because our players had not had good international exposure.

Through the Queensland Intrust Super Cup, our players are being exposed to overseas teams and I am certain that NRL scouts will be watching the final against the Sunshine Coast Falcons on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane with much interest.

Go the Hunters.

Antol Martin

