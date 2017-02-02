Hunters need better game plan

WE have all seen the PNG SP Hunters performing very well in the Queensland Cup.

However, after almost four years, there has not been solid determination to progress to grand final.

What has gone wrong?

Firstly, our players lack motivation and fire.

Secondly, today’s game is all about strategy.

Reading the game in attack, when we have the ball, and in defence so you can counter attack the opposition.

Just look at the NRL, it’s about strategy and skills.

I think it’s time for change with strategic play and identify the playmakers.

Good luck for 2017 season!

Silas Mof

