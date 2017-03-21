Hunters need consistency

By MELTON PAIS

THE PNG Hunters assistant coach Nigel Hukula says the SP Brewery-sponsored-side still have room to improve on their defence even though they had three wins from three games in the Queensland Intrust Super Cup.

Hukula said defence was something they needed to work on in the next 19 games of the season.

The Hunters came out victors with a 22-10 marginal win over the Souths Logan Magpies at Davies Park in Brisbane on Sunday.

Hukula said the men did not get all their sets right in Sunday’s game and ended up with the gritty win. He said it was not the kind of result expected.

He said they held their opponents and defended well in the first-half but the result showed that the team needed consistency in the second half of the game.

“We are still working on improving our stamina to boost our players so that they can play every minute of the game with the same consistency,” Hukula said.

“One thing that seems to be a tight spot for us is that we have not yet established a viable working combination in the team.

“However, this is just the second game away and we believe we will improve on those areas as we go on.

“A good start is always healthy for a team and I believe we have made an impressive start in the first three games, winning all three.”

He made a mention of star fullback Stargroth Amean making a good comeback and registering one try, with debutant Paul Wawa adding another.

“Wawa and Amean displayed impressive performances over the weekend, as did Hunters captain Ase Boas, who converted goals from four tries,” Hukula said.

Hukula said Israel Eliab and Willie Minoga notched their 50th game on the weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...