Hunters need to improve

THE PNG Hunters may have earned the first grand final spot, however, their performance last Sunday was not up to standard.

The home crowd advantage certainly had an impact on the final score but their game was riddled with errors, and a lack of cohesion and structure.

Since their inception into the Queensland Intrust Cup, not much has changed in the standard of their game with a high turnover of players and a lack of consistency.

The Hunters programme needs to be reviewed and reformed to reflect the huge corporate and government support it enjoys.

Suncorp Stadium will be too much of an experience and I doubt the silverware will be heading our way.

Thompson Teteh was a standout for the Dolphins and must be considered for the Kumuls, so is Ipswich Jets’ Sebastian Pandia.

The more players we get into other Queensland teams, the better their chances of breaking into the NRL and the more competitive our national side will become.

Fed Up Fan

