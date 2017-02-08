Hunters not short of leaders

By JACK AMI

THE Papua New Guinea Hunters are blessed with leaders.

Newly-appointed captain Ase Boas and deputy Wellington Albert both agreed they are not be the only leaders in the side.

Hunters pioneer skipper Israel Eliab, who returned from a stint with London Broncos, brings experiences from those conditions further boosting the clubs experinced core.

Other natural leaders include David Loko, Esau Siune, Wartovo Puara and Junior Rop.

Coach Michale Marum opted from co-captains last year in Noel Zeming and Adam Korevae but has tweaked the team dynamics a little with one designated captain in Boas and a young lion as his deputy in Albert – the rest of the experienced hands will fall in line.

Marum said he would be looking to Eliab, Loko, Siune, Wera, Puara and Junior Rop to help guide the side helping the two men tasked with the primary role.

“There’s a great attitude in camp and our two leaders Ase and Wellington have been accepted and supported by the players,” Marum said.

Captain Boas said he had his work cut out for him in 2017 with expectation from fans and sponsors to win a title but he was happy to have Albert and the experienced core of players to back him up.

“I’m just happy to have experienced and respected guys like Wellington, Izzy, David and Essau in the side to help me,’ Boas said.

Eliab said the lessons he learned in England had benefited him and he was ready to do his part for the Hunters.

