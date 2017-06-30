Hunters on alert

THE PNG Hunters maybe playing the Q-Cup’s third-last team at the National Football Stadium on Sunday but coach Michael Marum said his men would not be treating the round 17 fixture lightly.

The Hunters opened their 2017 campaign with 22-16 win over the Capras in round one and need to beat the side to stay on top.

“We’re focusing on our prep and we know that the Capras will be very motivated coming up here,” Marum said.

“Teams are not afraid of playing us here and we have to step up in every department. It’s going to be tough. We have to get off to a good start, which is something we haven’t been doing over our last two or three games.

“We’ve been allowing the opposition to put early tries on us and then we’ve had to fight back which is not the way we want to play.”

Two of the Hunters three losses this season have been at home with their 14-10 round 15 capitulation to the Tweed Heads Seagulls at the NFS a lesson in complacency.

“We have to look past our last defeat and we’ve worked towards that. We just want to finish on a high note and all our remaining games are crucial,” Marum said.

The Capras are no slouches despite their standing with a dangerous left edge comprising winger Ken Tofilau and 100kg centre Justin Tavea.

Tofilau bagged a hat-trick at Browne Park in the season opener against Marum’s side while Tavea grabbed a four-pointer himself and it is a safe bet that Capras play-maker Reece Baker and hooker Krys Freeman will direct play down the Hunters right side on Sunday.

The yearning to restore a sense of pride in winning home games is another motivation for the Hunters.

“This year our best games have been in Australia but we also want to be successful at home.”

Marum said he thought the distractions in Port Moresby had been a factor in his side’s home losses. He said it was something his staff were working to address.

Marum has not made any changes to the side named on Tuesday but said he would leave till match day to make any changes if necessary.

There will be no Digicel Cup curtain raiser match due to the semi-professional competition heading into a recess to make way for the polling and counting of the national general elections.

A Port Moresby Rugby League women’s trial and an U20 match are part of the programme.

The Capras are scheduled to arrive tomorrow.

Hunters: 1. Bland Abavu 2. Stargroth Amean 3. Israel Eliab 4. Willie Minoga 5. Paul Wawa 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Muka Peter Kulu 9. Wartovo Puara Jr 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. Rhadley Brawa 13. Brandy Peter; Reserves: 14. Gahuna Silas 15. Wellington Albert 16. Karo Kauna Jr 17. Stanton Albert 18. William Mone 19. Enoch Maki 20. David Loko.

Rd 17 fixtures: Sat, July 1 – Jets v TH Seagulls, Tigers v Falcons, WM Seagulls v Magpies; Sun, July 2 – Pride v Cutters, Bears v Dolphins, Hunters v Capras, Blackhawks v Devils.

