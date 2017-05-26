Hunters pair cleared

By ISAAC LIRI

PAPUA New Guinea Hunters second-rower Moses Meninga and try-scoring machine Adex Wera will take their places in Michael Marum’s side to face the Townsville Blackhawks on Sunday in the inaugural Air Niugini Cup match at the National Football Stadium.

Marum was relieved to see both his players cleared by the QRL judiciary after being cited for dangerous throws against the Ipswich Jets last Saturday.

Meninga, who made his debut this season, has added height to the Hunters pack and his inclusion bolsters the bench.

Wera has already eight tries to his name so far and would be looking to add to that tally.

The Blackhawks are in fifth spot on the Intrust Super Cup ladder and despite not being as dominant a force as they were in their first two seasons in the competition (2015, 2016), they have the ability to upset the home side.

Scores between the two sides have been close over the five games they have played — the Hunters have won three matches to the Blackhawks’ two.

The Townsville team are yet to win in PNG while the Hunters have already beaten the Blackhawks at Jack Manski Oval. The closest the Blackhawks came to beating the Hunters was their round six 11-10 loss to Marum’s side at the NFS last year.

The Blackhawks won their last clash with the Hunters (24-20) — a round 23 fixture in Townsville last year. Marum said his side would not be taking the visitors lately in spite of their patchy form.

“The Blackhawks are a very good side and we’ve had close games with them every time we’ve met so again we are expecting a good challenge,” Marum said.

On the injury front, second-rower David Loko (foot) and winger Paul Wawa (knee) have been given until game day to be cleared. The Blackhawks arrive in Port Moresby tomorrow.

The Digicel Cup round four match between Hela Wigmen and Agmark Gurias at 1pm is the curtain raiser.

Hunters: Stargroth Amean, Bland Abavu, Israel Eliab, Adex Wera, Paul Wawa 6.Ase Boas (C), Watson Boas, Wellington Albert (VC), Wartovo Puara Jr, Esau Siune, Nixon Put, Willie Minoga, Stanton Albert; Reserves: Sailas Gahuna 15. Rhadley Brawa, Enoch Maki, Moses Meninga, Brandy Peter, Ishmael Balkawa, Butler Morris.

Fixtures: Sat – Jets v WM Seagulls, Cutters v Bears, Capras v Pride; Sun, – TH Seagulls v Dolphins, Devils v Falcons, Hunters v Blackhawks, Tigers v Magpies.

