Hunters to play Falcons

THE Sunshine Coast Falcons will face the SP PNG Hunters in the 2017 Intrust Super Cup grand final after their emphatic 40-14 preliminary final win over the Redcliffe Dolphins yesterday.

Former Hunters flyer Justin Olam scored a double as his side cruised to a seven-tries-to-one win over another former Hunter Thompson Teteh’s side at Dolphin Oval, Redcliffe.

In front of a small crowd, the Melbourne Storm feeder club showed their class to run away with the game after leading 18-8 at halftime.

Hunters coach Michael Marum said the Falcons looked the fresher side and along with the quality of their halves took control of the contest to demoralise coach Adam Mogg’s men.

“The Falcons were really good, they were fresher I think because the Dolphins came up here (Port Moresby) last week and lost a very physical match. I think that would have taken something out of them,” Marum said.

The Kumuls and PM’s XIII coached quipped that ever since the Hunters had been in the Q-Cup the schedule had usually allowed teams a bye after playing the PNG side but those that did play the following week had always lost.

Marum said he was not surprised by the score line adding that the Falcons would probably be very confident and given they had beaten his team in their last two meetings (38-14 Rd 6 on the Sunshine Coast and 18-12 in the 2016 elimination final in Port Moresby) he would not blame them.

“I wasn’t surprised with the performance of both sides and the score. The Dolphins struggled in their set completions and their kicking game wasn’t that good.

“The Falcons have their Melbourne Storm players so they have that quality.”

Falcons fullback Guy Hamilton was close to his side’s best, kicking six from seven conversions as well as having a try assist and kicking a 40-20 in the second half.

Falcons’ halfback Ryley Jacks, who scored a double and five-eighth Scott Drinkwater, who bagged a four-pointer as well, had solid games and their work was made easier with a forward pack led by prop Tui Kamikamica having the ascendency for most of the match.

For the home side prop Matt Lodge, bench forwards Myles Taueli and Tyson Cleal had their moments but the day simply was not theirs as the visitors looked the more likely on attack and defence.

The Falcons now play the Hunters in the grand final at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane on Sunday.

The match is expected to attract the largest crowd for a Q-Cup final with more than 10,000 fans expected.

Redcliffe Dolphins 14 (Troy Geiss, Jonus Pearson tries; Tyson Gamble con, pen) Sunshine Coast Falcons 40 (Justin Olam, 2, Joe Stimson 2, Ryley Jacks 2, Scot Drinkwater tries; Guy Hamilton 6 con) at Dolphin Oval, Redcliffe.

