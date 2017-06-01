Hunters players visit farm and receive farming tips

THE Nine-Mile Farm in Port Moresby was visited by members of the SP Hunters rugby league team on Friday.

The players spent time learning about the variety of vegetables grown at the farm to replace food imports.

The farm is partly owned by the Israeli firm Innovative Agro Industry which began operations in Papua New Guinea in 2011.

Israel is well known as a leader in agriculture technology.

Modern farming methods are used to grow quality vegetables in an affordable way, ensuring savings are passed on to local consumers.

The farm contributes a variety of fresh produce to the team as part of its sponsorship.

The players were shown how vegetables are grown in a controlled environment, on a relatively small piece of land.

According to Innovative Agro Industry, growing vegetables in this environment also combats the effects of changing environment patterns which wreaked havoc on Papua New Guinea’s highlands region.

Import replacement crops like lettuce and tomatoes have been damaged by frost and drought.

Farming methods used at Nine-Mile Farm directly contribute to food security, by protecting crops from the elements.

Like this: Like Loading...