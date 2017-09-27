Hunters have power to unite PNG

ON Sunday, Sept 24, I visited a kind-hearted family.

I was aware of the serious medical condition of their dad.

I wanted to leave but he invited me to stay and watch the rugby league grand final match between the PNG Hunters and Sunshine Coast Falcons in the Queensland Intrust Super Cup.

The Hunters’ victory brought tears.

Winning a major cup in Australia was a triumph and playing in the competition instilled discipline.

The sponsors did us proud and we could not have done it without them.

My friend was yelling, punching the air, and stamping his feet.

He shed tears of joy.

Papua New Guinea has heroes to keep us united as one people, one nation.

Patriot PNG Papa

