Hunters promote health

COMMUNITY engagement is a vital aspect within the SP PNG Hunters programme as five members of the team participated with the PNG Cancer Foundation and ExxonMobil to conduct the Healthy Teens School Programme last Friday.

Several students of St Michael’s Primary School in Hanuabada Village were thrilled to have Gahuna Silas, Karo Kauna Jr, Esau Siune, Stargroth Amean and Watson Boas participate in the HTSP as part of their community programme in promoting healthy and active lifestyles in schools they visit. PNGCF chief executive officer Dadi Toka Jr opened up with a HTSP presentation before handing it over to PNGCF health educator Jacob Oburi.

Oburi talked to the students about what cancer was and ways to reduce the risk of getting some types of cancer.

“Research by PNG Institute of Medical Research suggests that one in 10 deaths in PNG is because of cancer,” Oburi said.

“One in three of cancer cases are preventable by simply choosing a healthy lifestyle. “Many cancers are caused as a result of unhealthy lifestyle choices like chewing betel nut, smoking and drinking alcohol which can lead to certain types of cancers,”he said.

At the end of workshop, Hunters halfback Watson Boas spoke to the students about making healthy lifestyle choices.

Boas, who has also represented the country, spoke of his experience and how he became an elite rugby league player.

“Physical activity and a healthy diet is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. Eating healthy and exercising every day is good for your health and reduces your risk of developing lifestyle diseases like cancer,” Boas said.

PNGCF, under partnership with ExxonMobil conducted the first HTSP presentation in Lealea Primary School and Papa Primary School in the Central province.

PNGCF will continue the Healthy Teens School Programme to more schools in Central, the National Capital District, Hides and Moro in 2017 and 2018 under the partnership with ExxonMobil.

Like this: Like Loading...