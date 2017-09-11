Hunters reach final

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has rallied the country’s support behind the Hunters as they head to their first Queensland Cup grand final later this month.

The Hunters beat the Redcliffe Dolphins 6-4 in Port Moresby yesterday. The final will be held at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Sunday, Sept 24. Captain Ase Boas scored the winning try in the 64th minute at the National Football Stadium and converted it to edge out the visitors who had led 4-0 at halftime.

“We are proud of our PNG Hunters for their effort throughout the season. They have represented the country with pride and our country is proud of them,” O’Neill said.

“They now go to the grand final and the whole nation, as well as, I think, many Queenslanders, will be behind them.

“We have not won the final yet, and I know our team will remain focused for the next two weeks leading up to the grand final.

It has been a long road since 2012 and now the Hunters are in the final.

“This happened because of the dedication of the players, the coaching staff, the administration and very importantly, the supporters, Papua New Guineans who watch every weekend and support the PNG Hunters.”

