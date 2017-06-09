Hunters set for Magpies

By ISAAC LIRI

FOURTH-placed Souths Logan Magpies are expected to throw everything including the kitchen sink at red-hot PNG Hunters in their quest to pick up their first win over the home side on Sunday.

The round 14 Intrust Super Cup fixture at the National Football Stadium sees coach Michael Marum’s in-form side against an improved Magpies outfit who are out to get a monkey off their backs – the club is yet to beat the Hunters after six matches since 2014.

The closest the Magpies came to a win over the Hunters was in round 14 last year and in round three this season – both times the Brisbane side lost 22-20.

Marum is aware of the potential for an upset against a hungry opposition but said he was confident if his side played to its potential they would secure their seventh win on the trot and their 10th of the season.

“We’ve prepared well throughout the week for the Magpies. It’ll be a bonus for us to continue our winning run,” Marum said.

“We’ve got a perfect record against the Magpies since joining the Q-Cup. We got a close away win over them in round three. But they’ve been in some good form lately so we have to be ready.”

Marum has made no changes to the team named on Tuesday but will make a final decision on the final 17 tomorrow.

On the injury front, back-rower Moses Meninga (hamstring), Adex Wera (ankle) and Willie Minoga (calf) are all expected to be passed fit to play.

“We want all our best players to be in the team but we’re mindful of their injuries but we’ve got Friday and Saturday to go before we a make a final decision on the team,” Marum said.

He also singled out captain Ase Boas as a key player with his leadership and goal-kicking major factor in the team’s success this year.

“Ase has been very good leading the boys and his goal kicking as well as improved a lot. His leadership speaks for itself, the boys respond to him very well,” Marum added.

The Magpies arrive in Port Moresby tomorrow. The match will be televised live on TVWAN Plus starting at 3pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the curtain raiser will be the Digicel Cup round six match between the Vipers and the Wigmen at 1pm.

Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Willie Minoga 5. Adex Wera 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Wellington Albert (VC) 9. Wartovo Puara Jnr 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. David Loko 13. Stanton Albert; Reserves: 14. Gahuna Silas 15. Rhadley Brawa 16.Enoch Maki 17. Moses Meninga 18. Brandy Peter 19. Lawrence Tu’u 20. Karo Kauna Jr

Round 14 Fixtures: Sat, June 10 – Jets v Devils, Cutters v Blackhawks, Bears v Capras, WM Seagulls v TH Seagulls; Sun, June 11 – Falcons v Pride, Dolphins v Tigers, Hunters v Magpies.

