Hunters share league knowledge

By JACK AMI

PAPUA New Guinea Hunters coaching staff have the obligation to impart a variety of skills and training methods to PNG National Rugby League coaches and trainers.

Hunters and Kumuls head coach Michael Marum and his staff havebeen doing their part by travelling out to the provinces on PNG Rugby Football League business helping chairman Sandis Tsaka implement his plan for technical assistance to the grassroots .

Marum said the Hunters set up was an example of having local expertise from top to bottom.

The club has a staff made up of former Kumul props Nigel Hukula and Joe Bruno, former Hunters halfback Roger Laka, Port Moresby Vipers hooker Toua Kohu on their books.

“At the Hunters our entire staff are locals and this is a good thing because that’s what we’re hoping to do by training and giving experience and opportunities for Papua New Guineans to be involved in the game,” Marum said.

“It’s good because when I leave there will be other Papua New Guineans who can take over.”

“It’s all about imparting knowledge to coaches, trainers and players to improve their standards.”

On the road Marum is tasked to improve and develop the knowledge and understanding of coaches, trainers and players the importance of proper training drills.

“In the Hunters camp in Port Moresby and Goroka many coaches and trainers were impressed with the variety of drills and coaching and training methods,” he said.

The Hunters have already given several promising Digicel Cup coaches the chance to be in the club’s environment and learn.

Lae Tigers coach Stanley Tepend and Simbu Lions’ Leonard Tarum are two men who have been part of the Hunters programme.

Agmark Gurias’ Steven Nightingale and Gulf Isapea’ s Norris Selu are the other two coaches who have been helped by the club.

“We try to share our methods with as many coaches and trainers in the Digicel Cup to get them up to speed on the latest training and coaching practices becuase in the end rugby league in PNG benefits.”

