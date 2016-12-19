Hunters shed six players

SIX more players have been released after week 2 of the Papua New Guinea Hunters pre-season training in Port Moresby.

SP PNG Hunters coach Michael Marum said the six players – Brandy Peter, John Stanley, Kingston Paul, Mark Piti, Wessa Tenza and Wesley Vali – were released after failing to pass fitness tests.

The exclusion of Kumul and 2016 standout Peter would have sent a clear message to the rest of the squad that Marum is serious on fitness and attitude in his team.

“We had a gruelling week of training this week and unfortunately, the six players did not meet the required level of fitness and have been released,” Marum said.

“They will go back to their Digicel Cup teams and work that little bit harder to force their way back into the Hunters,” he added.

Marum will take 40 players to Goroka tomorrow (Saturday) for the final week of pre- season training.

“Training won’t get any easier when we get to Goroka,” he said.

“We will be camping at the National Sports Institute and it will be more intense in the mountains.”

He said the younger players in the squad were pushing for spots in the final 30 man team to be named in the New Year.

The training ends next Friday December 23, 2016.

The players go for a break with their families and return to camp in Port Moresby on January 2, 2017.

The final 30 man team to participate in the 2017 Intrust Super Cup will be named shortly after.

