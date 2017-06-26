Hunters stay in top spot

THE Papua New Guinea Hunters kept their number one position on the Intrust Super Cup ladder with a come-from-behind 18-14 win over the Northern Pride at Barlow Park, Cairns, on Saturday.

The win was also the Hunters first at the venue.

Coach Michael Marum credited his side’s discipline and composure for getting them over the line in trying circumstances.

“It was a tough and intense match. We had a few decisions go against us and the Pride, even though they’re low on the ladder, were up for this game,” Marum said.

“I told the guys at halftime that they had to keep their discipline and follow the game plan and to forget about the other problems (injuries, penalty count and mistakes).”

The round 16 fixture between second last team and the table-topping Hunters was a scrappy yet gritty encounter which started off with the home side taking a 12-0 after eight minutes thanks to some lacklustre defence by the visitors.

Marum was critical of referee Michael Gordon’s performance saying his side had been pinged for being offside on kicks while little was done with the Pride’s targeting of captain Ase Boas on his fifth tackle plays.

But despite that, Marum’s men showed character, determination and a good deal of patience to snatch victory with a strong second half performance after trailing 12-4 at halftime.

And they did it with only two men on the bench for the entire second 40 with lock Stanton Albert (rib cartilage) and reserve back-rower Lawrence Tu’u (fractured left fibula) unable to play after picking up injuries in the first half.

The loss of the pair meant bench forwards Brandy Peter and Willie Minoga were forced to play more minutes while reserve hooker Gahuna Silas helped out as a running forward as well.

The Hunters also made a change prior to travelling down to Cairns with wing Bland Abavu moved to fullback after regular No.1 Stargroth Amean failed a final fitness test last Thursday.

Abavu had a reasonably good performance with a try and good kick returns. But the lanky back blotted his copybook late in the game with two back-to-back spills of attacking kicks giving a desperate Pride side a shot at stealing a match-winner.

The home side had the perfect start rattling off two converted tries in the opening eight minutes for a 12-0 lead.

The Ty Williams-coached side looked the livelier in the first stanza as No.9 Connor Jones (2nd min) and prop Sheldon Powe-Hobbs (6th min) crossed for tries and the Pride looked like they could hand the Hunters their second upset loss in as many weeks.

The SP-sponsored side struggled to find momentum with a poor completion rate until back-rower Nixon Put became the unlikely provider for Wartovo Puara to get the Hunters on the board in the 25th minute. Put attempted a bomb which was allowed to bounce by Pride fullback Bradley Stephen and wing Marcus Jensen.

In the ensuing scramble, Wartovo took in a favourable bounce in-goal beating the cover to score and unconverted try.

In the second half the match descended into an arm-wrestle with the home side at times guilty of trying to protest their lead

Pride five-eighth Jordan Biondi-Odo slotted a 47th minute penalty to edge his side ahead 14-4 but the Hunters stayed in the contest and Abavu finished off a slick backline move with 20 minutes left on the clock to kick start the comeback.

Boas nailed the difficult conversion to cut the deficit to four.

Israel Eliab scored what would be the game-leveller in the 72nd minute after running a great line and Boas put the visitors in front 16-14 for the first time with the conversion.

Boas then shook off a high shot by Pride wing Gideon Gela-Mosby to kick a late penalty to give his side a four-point buffer.

The crowd was kept on the edge of their seats in the final three minutes when the Pride pushed hard for a try while the Hunters pulled out all stops to see out the game.

Northern Pride 14 (Connor Jones, Sheldon Powe-Hobbs; Jordan Biondi Odo 3 2 con, pen) PNG Hunters 18 (Wartovo Puara Jr, Bland Abavu, Israel Eliab tries; Ase Boas 2 con, pen).

Round 16 results: Sat, June 24 – Pride 14 SP PNG Hunters 18, WM Manly 12 SC Falcons 30, CQ Capras 26 Tigers 34, Bears 44 Jets 0; Sun, June 25 – SL Magpies 12 Dolphins 19, TH Seagulls 8 Blackhawks 50, Devils 4 Cutters 52.

