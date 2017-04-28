Hunters stumped

THE Queensland Rugby League judiciary slapped Adex Wera with a one-match ban yesterday, denying the PNG Hunters heading into tomorrow’s round nine clash against the Northern Pride minus their best attacker.

Although Wera was initially cited for a dangerous throw and given a grade one charge, the matter was referred to the judiciary, who deliberated on the incident, taking into account the 26-year-old’s previous record — he has had two similar offences in the last two seasons. Coach Michael Marum admitted Wera had issues with his tackling style, which had gotten him in trouble previously.

“The problem is that he’s committed the same offence over the past three years,” Marum said.

The Hunters management issued a short statement explaining the decision and how the side would adjust in Wera’s absence.

“The judiciary advised Wera through a tele conference hook up late this afternoon (Thursday) that he has been repeating this offence for the past three seasons and needed to correct his tackling technique,” the statement said.

“He entered an early guilty plea and was suspended for one match.

Willie Minoga or Butler Morris are the options to come in for Wera with Marum indicating a preference for the Kumul back-rower.

“We have Willie Minoga from the bench who comes straight into the centre position, and we’ll push another back rower back to the bench, so we have some options there.”

Meanwhile, Marum said he was looking for a repeat of the defensive effort his side put in against the Bears in their 42-6 win at Pizzey Park last week.

The second-placed Hunters will need to be switched on at the National Football Stadium as the Pride, despite floundering in 11th spot, will have some confidence after last week’s 22-20 away win over the Norths Devils.

North Queensland Cowboys flyer Gideon Gela-Mosby has been named in the No.19 jumper on the right wing and will line up against Wawa Paul.

In another late change to the line-up, consistent prop Esau Siune pulled out of the match with illness. Martum said the front rower had been suffering from malaria all week and had not trained.

Stanton Albert starts in the front row alongside Henry Wan while Moses Meninga takes up a bench spot.

Marum said his side had learned from their home loss to the Devils and would not be complacent against the Pride.

The match will be televised live on TVWAN at 3pm. Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Willie Minoga 5. Wawa Paul 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Henry Wan 9. Wartovo Puara Jr 10. Stanton Albert 11. Nixon Put 12. David Loko 13. Wellington Albert; Reserves: 14. Radley Brawa 15. Enoch Maki 16. Moses Meninga 17. Ishmael Balkawa 18. Butler Morris.

Round 9 Fixtures: Sat, April 29 – Hunters v Pride, Jets v Bears, Tigers v Capras, WM Seagulls v Blackhawks; Sun, April 30 – Cutters v Devils, Dolphins v Magpies, TH Seagulls v Falcons.

Like this: Like Loading...