Hunters too good

I WISH to join other rugby league fans around the country and congratulate the PNG Hunters for their win on Sunday and their first ever Queensland Intrust Super Cup grand final.

What a game that was.

The try scored by super captain Ase Boas electrified the fans at the National Football Stadium.

You could see families cheering on the Hunters.

Politicians, corporate bosses, department heads, and street sellers all came together to watch and witness a moment of a lifetime.

I commend coach Michael Marum and his staff for a job well done.

To the players, what a game.

I have never seen such a high-quality performance by any PNG team.

You deserve the win and you now have the opportunity to showcase PNG rugby league at Suncorp Stadium on Sept 24.

Well done Hunters

Biri Ekopia

Pom CT

