Hunters unchanged

Papua New Guinea Hunters coach Michael Marum has named an unchanged starting line-up for this weekend’s round 14 Q-Cup clash against Souths Logan Magpies.

While topping the table for two weeks in a row, Marum is beginning to see consistency in his line-up. He spoke of the importance of consistency as they head into the second half of the regular season with 11 games remaining.

In the meantime, the only injury concern is back-rower Moses Meninga, who picked up a hamstring strain in their 40-18 victory over the Norths Devils last Sunday.

“Moses injured a hamstring and our medical team picked it up late when we got back on Monday but we’ll give him until Friday to prove his fitness,” Marum said.

Other players with minor injury concerns Marum made mentioned of were Adex Wera (ankle) and Willie Minoga (calf).

The pair have been included nevertheless in the starting line-up and giving them up till game day to prove their fitness. Marum said the right edge duo have been in good try-scoring form and he wanted to give them the chance to develop their combination.

“We still have time this week for the medical staff to screen these players and we want them to play this weekend against the Souths Logan Magpies so we’ll see by the end of this week if changes need to be done,” he said.

“The message I gave them is that I don’t want to force them back into the team but I want to make sure they recover well because opposition sides are taking games against us seriously and putting in the best sides efforts.”

Hunters: 1. Stargroth Amean 2. Bland Abavu 3. Israel Eliab 4. Willie Minoga 5. Adex Wera 6. Ase Boas (C) 7. Watson Boas 8. Wellington Albert (VC) 9. Wartovo Puara Jnr 10. Esau Siune 11. Nixon Put 12. David Loko 13. Stanton Albert; Reserves: 14. Gahuna Silas 15. Rhadley Brawa 16.Enoch Maki 17. Moses Meninga 18. Brandy Peter 19. Lawrence Tu’u 20.Karo Kauna Jr

Like this: Like Loading...