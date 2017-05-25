Hunters to vie for inaugural Air Niugini Cup

THE Air Niugini Cup will now become the annual silverware contested between the PNG Hunters and the Townsville Blackhawks.

The inaugural Air Niugini Cup will be played on Sunday when the Hunters host the Blackhawks in their Intrust Super Cup round 12 fixture at the National Football Stadium.

At the cup’s launch on Tuesday in Port Moresby, Air Niugini commercial manager Dominic Kaumu said the trophy highlighted the relationship Townsville had with PNG and signified their recently-launched direct flights between Port Moresby and Townsville.

“This is a milestone event and we are pleased to work in partnership with the PNGRFL and the QRL not only for the sake of sports but for business opportunities as well,” Kaumu said.

PNGRFL chairman Sandis Tsaka acknowledged the national carrier for the partnership.

The Hunters play for the Stan Joyce Cup against the Redcliffe Dolphins, the Kokoda Cup against the Burleigh Bears and the Air Niugini Cup against the Townsville Blackhawks is the latest addition.

Like this: Like Loading...