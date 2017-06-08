Hunters visit schools, promote healthy living message

By WENDY MAGEA

SOCIAL community engagement is an area that allows elite athletes to interact with their fans and community and to build relationships and touch lives.

The SP PNG Hunters, who need no introduction, are the country’s leading sports team with weekly televised matches in the Intrust Super Cup rugby league competition exposing the best footballers to the masses.

As a successful sports team and with players earning nationwide acclaim, visiting and giving back to the community is always a welcomed activity not just for the fans and the young children, who look up to the players as role models, but for the players as well who get a lot of satisfaction out of meeting fans.

With that notion enforced in their administration through the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League, students of the Cheshire Inclusive School in Port Moresby were delighted when members of the PNG Hunters visited them yesterday.

The players, led by the Hunters vice-captain, Wellington Albert, encouraged the young children to lead healthy lifestyles and be active.

Albert acknowledged the hardworking staff of Cheshire disability services for their commitment to taking care of children and persons with disabilities saying it was not an easy task to do.

“God alone will bless you for the hard work and commitment you put into taking care of these young people and their special needs,” Albert said.

A senior teacher from Cheshire Inclusive School, Karina Yakali was overwhelmed with the visit as it was in line with what they teach on healthy habits in their classrooms.

“I know, the children are now empowered to eat healthy and be active through sporting activities,” Yakali said.

According to PNG Hunters assistant coach Nigel Hukula, the team has made community visits in the past but this was a scheduled visit on the PNGRFL calendar where they work with other rugby league teams to promote good health and appreciate the work done by health practitioners.

“We go out on community visits whenever we can, as much as possible, and this is the first where it’s scheduled on the rugby league calendar for PNGRFL,” Hukula said.

The Hunters presented their merchandise along with food to the school and gave free tickets to students and staff to watch Sunday’s home fixture against the Souths Logan Magpies at the National Football Stadium.

Other members of the Hunters also visited Hohola Sacred Heart Primary School, Hohola Harmony Christian School, Red Cross Special Education Centre and PNG Cancer Foundation in Hanuabada.

