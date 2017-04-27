Huon Gulf refinery planned

SINCE there are no copper refining facilities in country, there is an excellent market opportunity for newly established PNG Copper Refinery Ltd.

The company is planning to build a refinery at Bulumseng, in Huon Gulf district of Morobe, in partnership with the Lohrmann Group of Germany.

According to Stocks & Partners consulting engineering and project managers, the target market is the Federal Government of Germany and the European Union (EU).

SPCEPM company director Joseph Hamylton revealed this to Morobe acting provincial administrator Sheila Harou, Lae Chamber of Commerce, President Allan McLay and provincial programme advisers from respective sectors on Tuesday.

“Copper concentrate will be purchased from local mines containing about 25-30 percent copper that will undergo a smelting process to produce copper blister that contains about 99 per cent copper by weight.

“The finished product after electrolytic refining will be copper cathodes melted and cast into ingots, cakes, billets or rods that are 99.95-99.99 per cent pure copper,” Hamylton said.

He said demand for copper was expected to remain high in the electrical and electronics industries as the current trends in copper processing were towards methods and equipment that use less energy and produce less air pollution and solid waste.

Considering the huge copper resources in PNG and that there are no copper smelting and refining facilities this provides an excellent market opportunity for the proposed plant.

He said discussions were currently under way for short-term goals to secure purchasing contract for copper concentrate with the State-owned Ok Tedi mine and then the Xstrata’s Frieda River mine. The company would also extend its capacity to accommodate concentrate from all other copper mines in PNG.

The long-term goals will include further purchasing contracts with Harmony Gold and Newcrest Mining for the Wafi copper concentrate to be transported via pipeline to the proposed smelter site located at Labu Tale and Busamang next to its wharf facilities.

He said that purchasing contracts with mine developers were favourable considering the savings on shipping costs to overseas markets. That would also create employment in PNG.

