Husband committed to stand trial over wife’s death

A man who was charged for killing his wife in a village in Central has been committed to stand trial at the National Court in Port Moresby.

Waigani Committal Court magistrate Ben Kome yesterday ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Tau Tau Madu, 46, from Tubuserea, to stand trial in the higher court.

The court heard that on the night of Aug 20, 2016 in Tubuserea village, there was a party held, and both the accused and his wife Karona Tau (deceased) were drinking alcohol.

The court heard that they got into a fight during the party and the wife fled from the husband to the seek refuge in another person’s house.

Madu allegedly chased the wife to the house and continued to hit her even after a neighbour tried to stop him.

The court heard that as a result of the physical attack, the wife was rushed to the hospital the next day where she died.

The court was also told that witness statements confirmed the incident.

Kome adjourned the case to Nov 30 to give a listing date for trial at the National Court.

