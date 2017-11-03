Husbands thanked for netball comp success

Private Companies Netball Competition president Kori Toua has attributed part of the success in running of the games to the support of the women’s spouses.

Toua made the comments during the season-opening ceremony last Sunday at the Rita Flynn Netball Courts Indoor Complex.

The Port Moresby-based competition rolled out its new season with the theme: Innovation and Inclusion.

Toua said the competition would continue to uphold its high standards on and off the court, in terms of matches being played and the way the competition was administered.

“We say ‘innovation’ because we now have to do things differently and smartly to be in line and on par with what’s going on around us. It’s the first time for so long that PCNC has had a opening ceremony before the season starts,” she said.

“We say ‘inclusion’ because I also take this time to thank my husband and my executive committee and their spouses for giving us the morale support all the way – we are able to run this big competition because of the love and support we get from you. Your undivided support encourages us to drive the passion for netball.

“I want to thank you all for your continuous support, encouragement and most importantly the confidence you bestow in our leadership. Because PCNC is a corporate competition and I always encourage professionalism.

“Honesty and good governance in our PCNC dealings. As players and officials, we carry the image and the brand of the firms we are currently employed with.”

