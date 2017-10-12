H’way upgrade to begin in 2018

By LUKE KAMA

WORKS Minister Michael Nali says the K3 billion Highlands Highway rehabilitation project from Nadzab Airport outside Lae to Mount Hagen in Western

Highlands will start in April next year.

Nali, who is also the Mendi MP, in Southern Highlands, said the highway was a very important road link in the country and the Government was committed to upgrade and improve its condition into an acceptable standard.

“The Highlands Highway project is on track,” Nali said.

“This project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) at a cost of $US700 million and that’s about K3 billion.

“The tenders should come out anytime soon and it will be a design and construct project.”

He said the project would be divided into two sections. One will start from Nadzab in Morobe to Henganofi in Eastern Highlands and the second section will be from Henganofi to Mount Hagen in Western Highlands.

“But within that (second) section, there will be a Chimbu section so implementation of that project will commence and we are looking at around April next year,” Nali said.

He said the project cost around K3billion and would be implemented over a 10-year period.

“It’s a 10-year programme and we will be putting out the tender very soon but it also depends on how effectively the contractors can deliver.

“If they can get it done quickly, then we can expect the project to be completed in less than 10 years.”

