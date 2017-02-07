Hydro project to benefit locals

THE owner of PNG Hydro Development Company Limited, developer of the K600million Edevu Hydro Power Project in Central, Allan Gau, says the project was initiated with highest level of integrity.

Gau, whose company is developing the project in partnership with two other Chinese companies, said this during the project’s launching in Edevu yesterday.

“It took us almost eight years to finally arrive at this stage to launch the project.

“We have gone through some challenges in trying to negotiate the project.

“Getting the agreements signed with landowners and different authorities, PNG Power Limited for the power purchase agreement, negotiating and convince financiers to finance the project so it took us a very long time to do all these things.

“We have done all these in silence with commitment and dedication and finally we arrive at this very important stage to have the project officially launched,” Gau said.

He said a very important aspect of the project was to ensure it was done with the highest integrity to benefit all parties and stakeholders.

“And it took us almost two years to negotiate with the landowners on their benefits and i am very proud.

“We want equal participation of landowners and I’m grateful that the landowners are happy with what we have done so far.

“Through this project, we hope that many developments will be seen in this part of Central province and not long there will be a four lane road from Edevu to Port Moresby,” Gau said.

