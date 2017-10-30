IBBM offers masters of financial planning

The Master of Financial Planning programme currently offered by the Institute of Banking and Business Management is a purpose-built qualification set at Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) level 9, according to IBBM academic director Sweta Sud.

She said the course has been designed to provide a specific and thorough understanding of financial planning in PNG, Australia and globally.

Sud said that students who undertook the course would gain a thorough understanding of financial markets, financial products, investments (theory, evidence and quantitative techniques), risk management, financial planning, taxation law and strategies, compliance, ethical and professional conduct.

She said the course was designed and developed in consultation with industry experts and combined advanced technical rigor with practical and relevant performance-focused learning outcomes. Graduates will be equipped with the skills and regulatory requirements to practice as advanced financial planners.

The Master of Financial Planning is designed for and aimed at mid-career professionals that are working in or looking for employment opportunities in finance and financial planning.

Career opportunities include personal financial adviser, investment adviser, fund manager and risk analyst.

Some of the key outcomes of the course includes explaining key economic principles and financial market concepts in the context of financial planning.

Sud added that IBBM also offered a masters’ programme from Torrens University which was a competitively priced investment that would give students the skills, knowledge and connections to bring long-term business returns.

