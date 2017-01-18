IBS announced a University

By JOY NEMO

The Institute of Business Studies in Port Moresby (IBS) is now a university.

During the official announcement yesterday at the Six-Mile campus in Port Moresby, founder and Chancellor Mike Nades said: “It has taken 28 years of visionary-driven commitment and hard work to reach this important milestone in the Institute of Business Studies’ (IBS) journey.” Nades said the Department of Higher Education, Research Science and Technology endorsed the institution on Dec 1 last year following a National Executive Council (NEC) decision.

He said the IBS University would be an innovative university in the South Pacific that focused on student-centred learning and would join the latest developments taking place in the international education arena.

“The opening of the IBS University, Mt Eriama campus will depend on the contractors’ work but we hope to open it in April,” Nades said.

He said Mt Eriama campus was strictly for degree programmes.

“For the last 18 years, IBS has offered Southern Cross University (SCU) degree programmes and will continue to offer them and we are likely to form partnerships with universities both inside the country and overseas,” he said.

Nades said the institution was also running the Masters in Business Administration programme from the Deakin University and the UPNG Diploma in Accounting programme.

The university will offer eight degree programmes that include four of its own and four from the SCU.

“IBS’s own programmes includes advance accounting, economics and development, information technology and business management.

“SCU programmes include accounting specialisation, human resource specialisation, marketing specialisation and information technology specialisation.”

He said IBS University programmes cost K14,400 per year and SCU cost K20,000 for the first year and K24,000 for the second and third years.

Like this: Like Loading...