IBS enrolment underway

Enrolments for the Institute of Business Studies (IBS) are well underway for its new degree and certificate courses.

IBS is proud to announce that its new degree programme, apart from its ongoing affiliated Southern Cross University, Australian degree programme has already commenced admissions for the 2017 academic year.

With 2017 now rolling on after the New Year celebrations, parents and students are looking for options to enroll for tertiary education after either Grade 10 or 12.

IBS focuses on students’ success and for that reason, the institute and its academics have thoughtfully analysed and designed its new IBS degree programmes to support the growing need for more degree holders and certified professionals in PNG.

Approved by the Department of Higher Education, Science Research and Technology (DHERST), the new IBS degree programme has received a good number of applications for 2017.

Acting Student Services Manager Kellianne Ewam said that students who enrolled for this new programme would be pioneers.

DHERST has granted scholarships approval for 2016 school leavers who had applied for tertiary education at the IBS.

Students are encouraged to excel beyond expectations and achieve excellence through value-driven hard work and a well-balanced and healthy student life at IBS.

They are provided guidance and given the attention deserved to groom them into responsible students and members of the society.

Enrolment for certificate and degree programmes for 2017 is open at the institute and applications can be collected from the school or electronically by email upon contacting the Student Services department.

Several students who have applied to the institute have expressed enthusiasm to study at the Institute of Business Studies and are looking forward to registering in their chosen fields of study.

Registration for certificate courses will run from Jan 9 to 20, 2017, with orientation on Jan 19 and classes starting on Monday, Jan 23, 2017.

Degree programme registration dates are from Jan 16 to Feb 10, with orientation taking place on Jan 16 and 17.

Classes for IBS degree programmes will commence on Monday Feb 20.

IBS is affiliated with Southern Cross University and students intending to apply for the Southern Cross University degree programmes are advised that registration is from Feb 1– 17.

Student orientation will be held on Feb 22 and 24, with commencement of classes on Monday, Feb 27.

Application forms can be requested from the school by emailing enquiry@ibs.ac.pg or contacting student services on 325 4053.

Continuing students and students who have previously applied to study at IBS, can look out for the acceptance list to be published in the daily newspapers this week or consult the school to confirm listing.

