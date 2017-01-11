IBS staff visit Cheshire Homes

INSTITUTE of Business Studies’ (IBS) management and staff, as part of their community service, dedicated their Sunday afternoon to share and serve lunch to residents of Chesire Disability Service at Hohola, National Capital District.

It was a well-spent midday for staff who took the time away from their families to share their love and happiness with the Cheshire family.

Chairman and founder of the IBS, Sir Mick Nades and wife Jenny, with the help of staff organised cooked meals and drinks to serve to the children at the centre.

Lady Jenny was delighted that IBS staff joined in the Sunday lunch and acknowledged carers for their heart in caring for children with disabilities without homes and families.

“We should all thank God for blessing us with our families and for giving us able bodies to move around and live normal lives as humans,” Lady Jenny said.

“At IBS, we treat each other as family as it is good to share your blessings to other people and this is one example of what we practice at the IBS,” she said.

Apart from giving gifts and serving the children, it was an enjoyable Sunday afternoon where IBS staff sang along to songs played by the children and offering thanksgiving for the life we all are blessed with.

IBS is making a difference by linking itself directly with the community and supports a number of charity organisations as part of its social responsibility.

