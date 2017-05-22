IBS uni aims to become innovative

THE Institute of Business Studies University aims to become an innovative university to serve Papua New Guineans, vice-chancellor Edward Silva says.

Silva, who joined colleagues from both the public and private universities around the country to farewell outgoing Minister for High Education Research Science and Technology, Francis Maru, said as a new university they were working towards achieving the Government’s hopes.

“IBS has now become a university, a young family member in the higher education sector,” he said.

“PNG is 20th in the world in terms of resources compared to other countries. There’s so much available but it can be only converted if the human resources are developed.

“It was for a short period and you have given us so much guidance and made us work. You made us to be a university and we will deliver.

“PNG may have few universities now but all the higher education institutions will one day become universities.”

