ICCC to ban goods not labelled in English

THE Independent Consumer and Competition Commission plans to re-introduce the ban on the sale of goods that are not labelled in English, or are fake or have expired.

The penalties include a fine of K100,000 or a two-year jail term.

Independent Consumer and Competition Commission general manager Avi Hubert said the requirement was specific for the English-labelling issue.

The five key aspects are:

Ingredients should be in English so that the consumers can make informed decisions on whether the content is something that they could consume;

The name of the packer or distributor needs to be in English;

Their address needs to be English;

The country of origin needs to be in English so we know where it is coming from; and,

The net weight of the product needs to be in English.

“Those are the five main requirements of the non-English labelling interim ban that we have in place,” he said.

“That’s drawn down from the Food Sanitation Act and Regulation.”

He said the previous ban was from March to September.

“The Consumer Protection team is working on re-introducing that interim ban again and those penalties will apply again once the interim ban is effected and gazetted,” he said.

“We have two approaches. We can prosecute, and we can do an education and awareness approach.

“What we have been doing so far is getting businesses to understand the importance of this ban. After that we will move into the prosecution.

“So we think it is a fair approach to give businesses time to absorb the requirements.”

Commissioner Paulus Ain said the commission was conducting awareness on the proper trading practices to follow.

“For now, we are just doing awareness and asking the good business houses to cease this practice. If they continue, then these are the penalties that we will impose on them,” he said.

