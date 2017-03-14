ICCC to consider digital consumer rights

By MARK HAIHUIE

CONSUMER rights on digital platforms have to be considered given increased transactions being conducted online, according to Independent Consumer and Competition Commission (ICCC).

Commissioner Paulus Ain said this issue would be highlighted during World Consumer Rights Day tomorrow by ICCC and National Information and Communication Technology Authority (Nicta).

The day-long campaign will be held at Vision City in Port Moresby with the aim of informing consumers about their rights on digital platforms.

“The world consumer rights day is an opportunity to promote the basic rights of all of us as consumers and it demands those rights to be respected and protected,” Ain said.

He said the day is also a chance to protest against market abuses and social injustice that undermine rights of consumers.

“So for this year consumer international has decided to give the theme for this day as ‘building a digital world that consumers can trust’.

“The world is going ahead with the digital economy and the question for Papua New Guinea is, are we there yet?”

The day, coordinated by Consumers International, is aiming to create a better digital world by promoting better digital access, security, understanding and redress according to Consumer International director general Amanda Long.

“Half the world’s population are now online and no-one can deny that it has brought enormous benefits plus there’s so much exciting potential for more benefits,” Long said.

“But too many people have patchy, unaffordable or non-existent connections, still more are worried about how their data is being used and whether it is safe, or what they have signed up to under unfeasible long online contracts.”

The ICCC theme for the World Consumer Rights Day is, ‘Our Competition Watch Dog, Shaping Our Market Economy and Protecting Our Consumers’.

