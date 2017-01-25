ICCC to station agent in Madang

By MUHUYUPE SORANZI

AN Independent Consumer and Competition Commission agent will be stationed in Madang to serve the interests of businesses and consumers.

This follows the memorandum of understanding signed on Monday by Commissioner and chief executive officer Paulus Ain and the administrator Daniel Aloi.

Ain said one business development officer in the administration’s commerce division would be recognised and resourced as the ICCC agent in Madang.

“The officer appointed will perform the monitoring and enforcement function of the ICCC in collaboration with the Commission’s regional office,” Ain said.

The officer will:

Represent the ICCC in scheduled provincial coordination and monitoring committee meetings to ensure that the ICCC is informed of developments and programmes aligned with those of the province;

plan and conduct awareness and education programmes in consultation with ICCC’s Momase regional office targeted at businesses and consumers;

receive and investigate consumers’ complaints in liaison with Momase regional office to ensure compensation on behalf of aggrieved consumers;

conduct monthly fuel price checks by enforcing compliance and report non-compliance to Momase regional office;

Liaise with the Momase regional office to conduct periodic surveillance of prices of declared monitored goods;

liaise with ICCC product safety officer and the regional office to undertake product safety surveillance and enforce compliance of products banned;

collaborate with provincial commerce advisor, police, land transport board and relevant stakeholders to ensure price of declared services (PMV and taxi fares) set by commission is applicable and observed; and,

Monitor and report on use of trade measurement equipment such as scales and weighing instruments.

