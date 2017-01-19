ICT sector important, says Lupari

CHIEF Secretary Isaac Lupari says the information and communication technology sector is important and must be supported by the Government.

“We all acknowledge that ICT is an important tool in social and economic development,” he said.

“But what must government do to enable ICT to play its role in the development of our country? The Government role is to create that environment for ICT to grow.

“By that I mean investment in infrastructure and wholesale communication infrastructure is vital.

“At the moment, the Government has invested in the national sroadband which is massive.

“Examples are everywhere such as in Asia where ICT had played an important role. Farmers are able to check the prices for the export of their crops. We are appreciative of the support that APNIC has given to us and will continue to build our capacity.

“The Government had invested in building the right infrastructure for ICT to grow.

“And by doing that, it will enable greater investment in the country and will allow our people to do research, education and just contribute to the overall wellbeing of the nation.”

Lupari said the Cybercrime Bill was in its final stages of being passed by Parliament.

The three-day Asia Pacific Network Information Centre training workshop started in Port Moresby yesterday.

It is in partnership with the Nicta and will see about 40 participants involved.

