Identifying customer needs vital for business growth, expert says

By JACKLYN SIRIAS

ENTERPRENEURS need to identify their customers and where they are, and employ talented people to help their businesses grow, an international business expert says.

Greta Schettler, the chief operating officer of an American company WEConnect International, addressed 11 women entrepreneurs during a workshop in Port Moresby yesterday on ways to start businesses and how to help them grow.

“Business can grow successfully if you manage to identify that pain in your customer’s life, incorporate them into the business and offer products that will suit their needs and wants,” she said.

“Entrepreneurs need to identify their customers and where they are, recruit employees that have talents to make their business grow.”

Schettler said competitors might not be selling the same kind of products but it was important to identify and know who they were.

“If you are thinking of expanding your business, you also need to identify shareholders and investors, build trust in your customers, control costs and pricing and create marketing strategies that will compel your customers,” she said.

