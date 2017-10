A fortnight ago I wrote to this newspaper commending Markham MP Koni Iguan for not joining the PNC-led Government.

Now it seems that the voters of Markhams were fools to have voted him into office. And as for me, I take back my praise of Iguan.

Iguan won the 2017 general election because the voters liked what Pangu Pati stood for.

Just power and money talk.

Bob

Ramu Valley

