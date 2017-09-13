Iguan: I am not joining Govt

By JUNIOR UKAHA

MARKHAM MP Koni Iguan says he is not joining Government with his 12 Pangu Pati colleagues.

Iguan told The National yesterday that he and Finschafen MP Rainbo Paita, both Pangu MPs from Morobe, would remain in the Opposition.

He said although he had earlier suggested that Pangu MPs joined the Government, he would remain in the Opposition.

“I have decided to stay back in the Opposition because I told my voters a different thing during my campaigns,” Iguan said.

“Even though I voted for the party to move to Government, I have decided to stay back and consult my people. I have to get my people’s views before I can make any decisions.

“As to why members of the party decided to join the Government, I cannot say anything on that. I have great respect for the party leader (Basil) and the decisions he makes.”

Iguan, who was the Markham MP from 2002-2012, reclaimed the seat from Paul Isikiel in the 2017 elections.

He said the 2017 general election was still fresh in people’s minds and he did not want to do anything which contradicted what he promised the people during his campaigns.

