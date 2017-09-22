Ijivitari DDA gets first woman representative

JANICE Irurapa has been sworn-in as the first woman representative on the Ijivitari District Development Authority.

MP Richard Masere said women needed a voice at the district, provincial and national levels.

“We’ve got to lead by example at the district level and give an opportunity to women to have a voice in the province,” Masere said.

“Women face social and health issues so giving them that opportunity is a step in the right direction.

“It also gives equal opportunity and quality at all levels of government.

“It is a good step by the district to embrace women as part of the leadership in the district.”

Irurapa said it was a privilege to be appointed as a women’s representative “which has been my desire”.

“I will be able to work with the MP now to be the voice of the women,” she said.

