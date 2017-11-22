Ijivitari helps Team Oro

THE Ijivitari district development authority has assisted Team Oro with K200,000 to participate at the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe.

MP Richard Masere presented the cheque to the provincial sports coordinator John Inga.

Inga, who received the cheque on behalf of Team Oro management, thanked the MP for his timely assistance, saying the money would be used on lodging and meals.

Masere wished the team the very best in their competitions and further stressed the importance of planning for future events so that the province would be fairly represented by respective sporting codes.

