Ilimo Farm receives 515 dairy cows from NZ

MORE than 500 Holstein dairy cows have arrived in the country from New Zealand for a US$40 million (K131.18 million) dairy project at the Ilimo Farm outside Port Moresby.

The project is a venture between the Government, Innovative Agro Industry and the Central provincial government.

The 515 cows arrived on chartered freighter. They were sourced from premium New Zealand herds and range in age from 13 to 20 months.

Prior to departing New Zealand on May 18, the cows were given necessary vaccinations and some underwent artificial insemination in Taupo.

The cows were moved to Ilimo Farms in modified containers, where they will undergo quarantine process under the supervision of National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (Naqia) officers.

IAI chairman Ilan Weiss thanked Naqia and the Department of Agriculture and Livestock for their assistance.

Weiss acknowledged the support of department secretary Dr Vele Pat Ila’ava and his team.

