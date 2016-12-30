Ill-disciplined officers will be removed, says Philip

EAST Sepik police commander Peter Philip says they are taking disciplinary action on officers who breach the Police Force Act.

He was following up on the by Police Commissioner Gari Baki to have ill-disciplined officers removed from the constabulary.

“A couple of officers have already been arrested, charged and were given notice of penalty over disciplinary issues including polygamy, in possession of unlicensed firearms, and being involved in family and sexual violence,” Philip said.

He told The National that they had already dealt with more than 45 police officers.

“Twelve of them appeared before the court, one was put on good behaviour bond, others have their cases struck out due to delay in prosecution in preparing files and other cases are still pending,” he said.

On polygamy issue in the barracks, Philip said a senior constable and a sergeant were told to leave police accommodation.

Philip said officers were suspended for 21 days and their cases dealt with within that period.

“Any officers involved in criminal activities, we deal with them criminally,” he said.

“We are doing that to make sure officers do not step out of their line of duty.”

