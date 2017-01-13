Illegal fishing big problem, says Philemon

Certain political leaders are allegedly implicated in illegal fishing activities involving the lucrative beche-de-mer fishery in Milne Bay, according to a statement.

Concerns have also been raised about law enforcement agencies, including National Fisheries Authority, appearing to have been compromised and unable to discharge their constitutional duties with impartiality.

This was raised at an urgent meeting convened by Milne Bay Governor Titus Philemon in Alotau on Tuesday at which several recommendations were made.

“We have a big problem on our hands, not only about foreign fishing boats illegally operating in Milne Bay waters but also our own people engaging in illegal fishing activities,” Philemon said.

He claimed that a member of parliament was encouraging people to dive for bech-de-mer in the Engineer Group of islands when there was a current ban on the harvesting of the fishery in place.

“People are diving in Woodlark, Tubetube, Kwaraiwa and Anagusa and the NFA and the police are not doing anything about it,” Philemon said.

The NFA board imposed the ban in 2010 initially for three years but extended it twice before the board decided last year to lift the ban for a temporary trial opening of the fishery beginning on Dec 1.

However, Philemon obtained an injunction from the Alotau National Court restraining Fisheries Minister Mao Zeming, NFA board chairman Joe Pomat, managing director John Kasu, the State and two former Alotau-based bech-de-mer export license holders, Asiapac Ltd and Kiwali Exports from implementing the trial opening.

Philemon argued that the proposed trial opening was contrary to NFA’s own National Bech-de-mer Fishery Management Plan of the Fisheries Management Act 1988 and the Fisheries Management (Amendment) Act 2015.

Philemon said people could not sell their bech-de-mer because there are no valid export licences in Milne Bay and the country.

Lawyer, Mea Arua said they have achieved the purpose of their application to stop the trial opening but certain parties were breaching the court order.

“Our people must wait and not harvest until the season proper opens in April.”

Like this: Like Loading...