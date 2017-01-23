Illegal fuel trading stopped

THE illegal sale of Indonesian fuel products in Vanimo has ceased after Indonesian border authorities began turning back alleged fuel smugglers from Papua New Guinea, West Sepik police commander Supt Robert Gesa said recently.

Gesa thanked the Indonesian border authorities for their cooperation to turn back boats from Vanimo bound for Jayapura to buy fuel.

“Now the business of selling fuel from Indonesia on the streets of Vanimo has stopped. It has been a problem for many years where fuel brought over from Jayapura was sold cheaply on the streets. Such illegal selling of fuel has cost the nation in customs taxes.

“Also these fuels have caused mechanical problems for our vehicles. So Indonesian border authorities have finally taken heed of our call to turn back boats bound for Jayapura to get fuel after a number of meetings we had with them to stop such fuel trading.”

However, Gesa admitted that illegal trading was still taking place along the PNG-Indonesian border and police have no funds to monitor these illegal activities.

“There are bush roads traversing the border. There is smuggling of massoia bark, drugs, firearms and we cannot do any thing. We would like the government to help provide funds for our operations because the funds from the police headquarters in Port Moresby are not enough.”

Gesa said that he could do more to improve surveillance and policing along the border but that was subjected to funds.

“I need funds to inspect government stations along the border and to build houses for police officers. But I can’t do much,” Gesa said.

“There are outstanding rape and murder cases that needed to be investigated in remote areas.

