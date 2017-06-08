Illegal ice reports received

By HELEN TARAWA

PAPUA New Guinea Customs has confirmed receiving unverified information that certain nightclubs in Port Moresby are selling the illegal drug ice.

Chief Commissioner Ray Paul, pictured, revealed that there are unverified information that there are clandestine laboratories producing ice in Port Moresby but enforcement efforts in terms of intelligence work will require a lot of resources.

“But that does not mean that we have forgotten about this threat,” he said.

Ice has been described as one of the most – if not the most – destructive drugs on the illicit market – in its physical effects, mental effects and behavioural effects.

Paul said the ingredients used in the production of ice are legal and not listed in the customs prohibited imports regulations nor the Dangerous Drugs Act, and are being brought in through airports.

According to United States drug and rehabilitation programme, Narconon (meaning “no narcotics”), ice is a strong stimulant, a highly purified form of methamphetamine that can be and usually is smoked.

It causes a person to be energetic, artificially confident and euphoric.

“An ice user can become violent and experience severe mood swings. If the person needs to commit crimes to get more drugs, he or she is likely to consider this more important than any other consideration,” it says on its website.

“If the person is high while planning a crime, they are likely to approach it with great confidence and aggressiveness.”

Ice abuse can result in serious illness.

Paranoia is very common among ice users which makes it dangerous for them to be in the household, especially for children.

