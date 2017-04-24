Illegal imports a threat to agriculture

ILLEGAL imports pose a threat to the country’s agriculture sector, according to National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (Naqia) acting general manager operations Warea Orapa.

Orapa told The National that illegal imports could lead to the introduction of pests such as the coffee borer.

He advised people coming to the country with such goods to get import permits.

“Every import into the country requires a permit from Naqia and the permitting process allows us to assess the risk including biological risks that come along with imported goods,” Orapa said.

“This covers goods that are imported – food, building materials, used vehicles.

“Everything that we import brings with it a certain level of risk.

“And we aim to minimise the risks from foreign pests or diseases that result in things like the coffee borer issue that is really affecting the coffee industry at the moment.

“Most people think that the import permit is Naqia’s way of making money.

“It is true but at the same time there are people here that screen the applications.

Orapa said the larger the quantity of the import, the more risks could be contained.

It is important therefore that people bringing in goods to the country must comply with the requirements by getting an import permit.

Like this: Like Loading...