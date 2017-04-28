Illegal kava imports burnt

THE National Agriculture Quarantine and Inspection Authority (Naqia) yesterday burnt the packets of kava illegally imported from Fiji last week.

The packets were confiscated after arriving on an Air Niugini flight from Nadi airport because the importer had not obtained an import permit.

Naqia regional plant protection officer Marilyn Apa coordinated the incineration with Naqia officers at the authority’s Kila Kila laboratory in Port Moresby.

Naqia acting general manager operations Warea Orapa said it would be a deterrent to importers who breached the import requirements.

“Additional penalties may be considered. This should be a deterrent for others trying to import without following the established protocols,” he said.

“Naqia hopes that in future, the importers will apply for import permits from Naqia two to three weeks prior to putting an order with the overseas supplier.”

Like this: Like Loading...