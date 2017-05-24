‘Illegal logging under control’

Reports by MUHUYUPE SORANZI

THE Forest Industry has achieved a lot of changes over the last three years, says Minister for Forests Douglas Tomuriesa.

Tomuriesa told The National that a lot of issues were raised by landowners, non-governmental organisations and even government agencies which saw changes make it a “performing industry”

“One such issue is illegal logging,” he said.

“I continue to maintain that illegal logging in the country has been controlled over the last three years.

“It has been controlled to a point where any person doing illegal logging is caught using a remote-sensing equipment installed at the Papua New Guinea Forestry Office Authority in Port Moresby.”

Tomuriesa said the equipment monitored all parts the country.

“If a tree is being cut in an area and the remote-sensing equipment picks it up, the forestry officers know who is cutting out there so go out and deal with them,” he said.

Tomuriesa said one of the equipment for the industry set up in the last three years, which made the forest industry “a performing industry”, was a national inventory plan. Inventory was never done for the last 40 years. With the inventory plan, we can now tell you how many logs we still have in the forest and other necessary information,” he said.

“I am very proud of the achievement and now with appointment of a new managing director, he will carry on from here.”

