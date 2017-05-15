Illegal poll funding claims denied

THE Bank of PNG has scoffed at suggestions that it is involved in the illegal funding of the general election.

Governor Loi Bakani was responding to allegations that the bank had given some money to Indonesia which it was now bringing back to fund the general election.

He said the only money coming through Asia were from the hijacked demonitised money worth K160 million that were supposed to be taken to a recycler in Europe.

The banknotes were hijacked while on the way to Europe.

Some of it are being sneaked back into the country.

“If anyone comes across those demonitised money, they should not accept,” he said.

Bakani said they would be issuing notices, including the serial numbers of those money, to alert people.

“People must contact us if they come across any of them.

“It’s election time so we hope some of these money are not floating around which can be used on supporters and other goods and service expenses.”

Bakani urged organisations to grab a copy of the notice of demonitised money so they know how to avoid such problems.

