Illegal tenants to be dismissed: Turi

POLICE officers living illegally in houses at the new barracks at Bomana will be dismissed, says NCD Metropolitan Benjamin Turi.

Turi said tenancy agreement forms were issued to all officers moving into the new houses to list their personal details and he would act on that information to prepare disciplinary reports.

He said officers who were not eligible for housing at Bomana would be arrested for break-and-entering and sacked.

He said only officers living in the condemned units at the Gordon Single Barracks, in Port Moresby, will be given a house.

The three units of accommodation, totaling 180 rooms, at Gordon barracks have been condemned by the National Capital District Commission Health Authority as unsafe. The authority has given 30 days for the officers and their families to leave.

